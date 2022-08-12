RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising star Toyin Ores teams up with Cavemen for new single 'KOKOSĘ'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Toyin Ores is a sensational talent whose vocals and songwriting sets him apart. His ability to infuse traditional Nigerian music into his sound makes him an exciting artist.

Toyin Ores - Kokose
Toyin Ores - Kokose

In the latest show of his talent, Toyin recruits sensational Highlife band Cavemen for an hybrid of sounds that is set to thrill listeners.

Recommended articles

'KOKOSĘ' is a beautiful blend of Afrofusion, Afropop and Highlife that explores the wonders of love and the things we do because of it.

The single was produced by Waveman03, Toyin Ores, and The Cavemen in a joint effort that reduced the complexities of Highlife, Afrobeats, and Pop into simple and enjoyable music.

The single was released across all platforms on August 5th, 2022.

'KOKOSĘ' by Toyin Ores, featuring The Cavemen is out on all platforms on August 05, 2022.

STREAM 'KOKOSĘ' HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terri drops 'IN Transit' EP Deluxe featuring BNXN & Rema

Terri drops 'IN Transit' EP Deluxe featuring BNXN & Rema

'If Peter Obi wins and changes the country, better for us' - Femi Kuti

'If Peter Obi wins and changes the country, better for us' - Femi Kuti

5 films that will change your perspective about life

5 films that will change your perspective about life

Rising star Toyin Ores teams up with Cavemen for new single 'KOKOSĘ'

Rising star Toyin Ores teams up with Cavemen for new single 'KOKOSĘ'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others

AQ & Brymo release historic collaboration album 'ETHOS'

AQ & Brymo release historic collaboration album 'ETHOS'

Ben Affleck upset over paparazzi on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck upset over paparazzi on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Terri taps BNXN for 'Danger' remix

Terri taps BNXN for 'Danger' remix

DJ Shawn recruits Reekado Banks & L.A.X for club banger 'Baddest'

DJ Shawn recruits Reekado Banks & L.A.X for club banger 'Baddest'

Trending

Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania over failure to perform

Kizz Daniel

'Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he didn't have his gold chains' Promoter reveals

Kizz Daniel performs in Uganda

Kizz Daniel thrills fans in Uganda sold-out show