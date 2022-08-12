In the latest show of his talent, Toyin recruits sensational Highlife band Cavemen for an hybrid of sounds that is set to thrill listeners.
Rising star Toyin Ores teams up with Cavemen for new single 'KOKOSĘ'
Toyin Ores is a sensational talent whose vocals and songwriting sets him apart. His ability to infuse traditional Nigerian music into his sound makes him an exciting artist.
Recommended articles
'KOKOSĘ' is a beautiful blend of Afrofusion, Afropop and Highlife that explores the wonders of love and the things we do because of it.
The single was produced by Waveman03, Toyin Ores, and The Cavemen in a joint effort that reduced the complexities of Highlife, Afrobeats, and Pop into simple and enjoyable music.
The single was released across all platforms on August 5th, 2022.
'KOKOSĘ' by Toyin Ores, featuring The Cavemen is out on all platforms on August 05, 2022.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng