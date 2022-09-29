Fast rising artist Olufolake Rebecca Soyannwo popularly known with her stage name Olufolake Soyannwo releases her new single she titled ''Happy Birthday To Me''
Rising star, Olufolake Soyannwo shares new single, 'Happy Birthday To Me'
#FeatureByTmaq
Recommended articles
According to her, my inspiration for the new song is because most people still play the traditional birthday song, so I decided to come up with this lovely birthday song.
Olufolake Soyannwo is leaving no stones unturned. She teamed up with Ybnl Producer Eskeez to give justice to this amazing song.
You can reach her on social media
IG: @Justfolake
Twitter : @Just_folake
Tiktok : @Folakesoyannwo
Stream here : https://ditto.fm/happy-birthday-to-me
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTmaq
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Ayomeekun emerges winner of #OpenYourFortune Music Competition by Fortune Flip Entertainment
Rising star, Olufolake Soyannwo shares new single, 'Happy Birthday To Me'
Bella Shmurda shows off his style in colorful visuals for 'Philo'
Singing sensation Fave & talented producer Damie get plaques for their chart-topping song 'Baby Riddim'
'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel acquires new mansion in Lagos, shares snippet of unreleased song 'Odo'
BBNaija 7: 20 Groovys cannot take the place of Deji - Chichi tells Bryann
Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property
Oxlade, Victony, Tems amongst featured artists on Show Dem Camp's 'PalmWine Music III'
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox