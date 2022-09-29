RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising star, Olufolake Soyannwo shares new single, 'Happy Birthday To Me'

Fast rising artist Olufolake Rebecca Soyannwo popularly known with her stage name Olufolake Soyannwo releases her new single she titled ''Happy Birthday To Me''

According to her, my inspiration for the new song is because most people still play the traditional birthday song, so I decided to come up with this lovely birthday song.

Olufolake Soyannwo is leaving no stones unturned. She teamed up with Ybnl Producer Eskeez to give justice to this amazing song.

You can reach her on social media

IG: @Justfolake

Twitter : @Just_folake

Tiktok : @Folakesoyannwo

Stream here : https://ditto.fm/happy-birthday-to-me

