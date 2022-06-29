He is no doubt one of the most promising new acts in the Nigerian music industry as he has captured the attention of so many music listeners with his sonorous voice and powerful vocals that soothe the ears.
Rising star Mikibilli drops new single 'Slow Mo'
Fast-rising music sensation, Michael Justice Chukwu, popularly known as Mikibilli, is a Nigerian-born singer, stage artiste, and performer.
In a recent interview, Mikbilli spoke about his upbringing and his music career.
For the graduate of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, growing up as a kid was fun and because he was surrounded by so many people who find him active and lively, Mikibilli was exposed to different things such as sports and entertainment
“I used to participate in different entertainment and sports activities. Since I was three, I so much love listening to music and while growing up, I listened to Usher Raymond and I found his kind of music so interesting and I decided to pick interest in music.”
“In fact, at age 15, I had written many songs but they are yet to be released. I recorded my first song with a local country artist from Florida in the United States.”
His first official track titled ‘Slow Mo’ has enjoyed an impressive success since its release.
