Artist: Majesty Lyn
Rising star Majesty Lyn drops new single 'Stop Dancing'
Emerging music talent Majesty Lyn has released a new single she calls 'Stop Dancing'.
Song Title: Stop Dancing
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds
Features: 1 - Jackychan
Label: FreeMe
Details/Takeaway: Rising star Majesty Lyn is back with a new single she calls 'Stop Dancing'. The Afroswing single carries a bouncy baseline that will get listeners groving to Majesty's catchy melody.
