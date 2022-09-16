RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising star Majesty Lyn drops new single 'Stop Dancing'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Emerging music talent Majesty Lyn has released a new single she calls 'Stop Dancing'.

Artist: Majesty Lyn

Song Title: Stop Dancing

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds

Features: 1 - Jackychan

Label: FreeMe

Details/Takeaway: Rising star Majesty Lyn is back with a new single she calls 'Stop Dancing'. The Afroswing single carries a bouncy baseline that will get listeners groving to Majesty's catchy melody.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
