Rising star Gimba drops releases ‘Tingrado’ featuring Olamide, announces debut EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising star Gimba has released a new single titled ‘Tingrado’ featuring multi-award-winning Nigerian music icon Olamide.

With 'Tingrado', an energetic new single following 'Only U', Gimba Al-Hassan shows off, further solidifying his place in the music scene. His previous collaborations with stars like Wizkid, DJ Tunez, and Wande Coal in 2023 helped him establish his musical identity, and this release continues to build on that momentum.

As furtherance to the fact that all the stars are aligning for the songster, ‘Tingrado’ features well-respected Nigerian rapper, label boss, pioneer, and king of the streets, Olamide with a verse that is nothing short of the veteran’s established brilliance.

This collaboration with the cameo verse from Olamide Baddo seals Gimba’s place as a promising act within the culture and globally as he wears an armor of talent, goodwill and co-signs from Wizkid, Olamide, Sarz, Wande Coal, P.Priime, DJ Tunez and other household names in the Afrobeats scene.

'Tingrado' showcases Gimba's artistic growth and versatility, blending Afrobeat and jazz rhythms with captivating lyrics. Olamide's signature flow adds an unstoppable energy to the track.

"I'm excited to share 'Tingrado' with the world," Gimba says. "This EP represents my passion and I'm eternally grateful for the support from industry legends Olamide and Wizkid."

‘Tingrado’ leads up to his debut project, 'Amince Da Tsari', slated for 27th September 2024, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

