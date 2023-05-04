The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rising star, Agada releases new and refreshing single 'Update'

#FeatureByAgada: Agada has been making waves in the R&B scene with his soulful vocals and relatable lyrics.




The song is a smooth blend of soulful vocals and minimalist production, which allows the lyrics to take center stage with its minimalist production and soulful vocals, Update is a refreshing take on contemporary R&B. Agada’s voice is rich and emotive, with a warmth that draws the listener in. The lyrics, which speak of the highs and lows of a relationship, losses and street credibility are relatable and heartfelt.

The production on Update is understated but effective. The arrangement of piano, guitar, and drums creates a laid-back vibe that complements Agada’s vocals perfectly. The production also allows for moments of musical spontaneity, such as the guitar solo in the bridge, which adds a touch of excitement to the song.



Update is the latest addition to Agada’s impressive discography, which includes previous hits featuring top artists like Davido, Psycho YP, Ycee and others. With its catchy melody and infectious hook, Update is sure to become a fan favorite.

Agada has been making waves in the R&B scene with his soulful vocals and relatable lyrics. His unique blend of contemporary afro pop and soul has garnered him a growing fanbase and critical acclaim. With the release of Update, Agada is set to cement his place as one of the most exciting new voices in AFROPOP .

Update is now available on all major streaming platforms. Streak via - https://music.empi.re/updateagada

