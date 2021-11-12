RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising Singer, DarlSweetBoy releases, 'Attention'

"Attention" is a warm R&B-influenced cut that seees the singer emote about taking care of a love interest and being there for here regardless of any problems.

After making a splash across the labyrinthine expanse of Music discovery blogs and websites with a series of covers and freestyles, Lagos-based singer, DarlSweetBoy, is making his official debut with "Attention."

“Attention” is a warm R&B-influenced cut that seees the singer emote about taking care of a love interest and being there for here regardless of any problems. Riding a wavy instrumental, DarlSweetBoy introduces himself with a gentle poise, offering two polished voice about his feelings.

Following the time spent mastering his craft and sound, "Attention" is a perfect starting point for DarlSweetBoy and a immersive introduction to his hypnotic music for the public.

Click here to listen

