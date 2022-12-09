ADVERTISEMENT
Rising sensation Young Infinix returns with new exciting music

Jessie Legbara Barika popularly known as Young Infinix is set to dazzle listeners with a lineup of new singles he has on the way. The 19-year-old sensation from Port Harcourt has been showcasing glimpses of his talent through his freestyles.

Young Infinix
Young Infinix

Young Infinix began freestyling at a tender age in what was a display of passion and confidence and he soon rose to be recognized as one of the fast-rising music talents from Port Harcourt.

The rising act believes his ability to capture his reality through a smooth-flowing narrative that infuses comical elements is one of his biggest selling points.

In a recent interview Young Infinix expresses his confidence in his dealings and character over a bass abundant instrumental that mirrors his intensity.

Young Infinix is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming single 'For You' which he hopes to take his career to the next level.

