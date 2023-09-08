Rising sensation Konstance makes impressive debut with 'Melo'

The single released via Bankulli Entertainment sees Konstance infusing distinctive melodies and displays of impressive vocal range that far surpasses her age.

Beyond merely serving as a poignant testament to Konstance's proficiency as a seasoned songwriter, the track also showcases her unparalleled musical versatility as an artist capable of seamlessly exploring delicate ballads to spirited, punchy pop-centric music compositions.

The 18-year-old rising sensation recently embarked on a transformative musical journey, earning a coveted spot among the top 10 contestants in the prestigious Nigerian Idol 2023 competition.

Many viewers of the show found her vocal range to be undeniably breathtaking, characterized by celestial harmonies that seamlessly fuse infectious catchiness with deep soulfulness.