Rising sensation EmmyQbaybay set to drop an impressive project

"I see music too deep because of its healing powers.. "music is unity, music is power, music is an expression, music is life," EmmyQbaybay says about his love for music.

The talented act is set to drop a new single that will serve as the first offering of his upcoming EP. Speaking on the single, he says:

"My inspiration is drawn from the love of sounds which I feel differently. It inspires me to tell my stories in undiluted ways. My forthcoming single titled 'Maru Owegi' off my incoming EP is evident to this. Maru Owegi is a statement in Igbo dialects meaning (know yourself)."

For the act, music is a way of life for him even though his family considers it a hobby and fun activity he uses to pass the time. "They think I do it for fun. Although I let it be and I've been so focused since making music makes me happy…I keep pushing forward and besides, I'd really make them stay uptight too through this same craft of mine," EmmyQbaybay says.

As a young independent artist, EmmyQbaybay understands the challenges of trying to reach a large audience without the backing of a label. However, he remains undaunted by the challenges and he hopes to use Social Media as a driver to get his music across.

"Back in the day, it was tougher but social media has made it a lot easier. You just have to stick to your style and your sound and make them passionately. When it's your time you'd make the most out of it too."

On what his fans should expect from him, EmmyQbaybay says he has good music lined up. He hopes to inspire and enrich souls through his music.

"What my fans should expect from me is nothing but good music, Inspirational vibes, music to enrich the soul. Everyone is going to get good music that appeals to them and more projects will come after this".