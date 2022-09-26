RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByDonVs

Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'
Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'

Uyinmwen Omosigho popularly known as Don Vs.The Eu Star Boi who has been on the top list of the Europe Music industry since 2017” just dropped his first ever album (CHILD BENEFIT) as he gives more explanation & meanings with good massage to his fans.

Recommended articles

Listen to 'Child Benefit' here.

Connect with Don Vs

Instagram :: https://instagram.com/official_don_vs?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alomorecord

Twitter:: https://mobile.twitter.com/official_don_vs

SoundCloud:: https://m.soundcloud.com/donvs-music

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByDonVs

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'

Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'

Bad Boy Timz, Pheelz, Olamide, and BNXN feature on Fifa 23 soundtrack

Bad Boy Timz, Pheelz, Olamide, and BNXN feature on Fifa 23 soundtrack

Leave our sister alone - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman

"Leave our sister alone" - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman

Raving sensation Tolu Mogul features super talented Minz in new single 'What dey sup'

Raving sensation Tolu Mogul features super talented Minz in new single 'What dey sup'

Erigga: The Lost Boy [Pulse Interview]

Erigga: The Lost Boy [Pulse Interview]

Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance

Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance

BIC partners with Afropop Star Yemi Alade

BIC partners with Afropop Star Yemi Alade

OAP Toke Makinwa ends 12-year career

OAP Toke Makinwa ends 12-year career

There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga

There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga - Machala

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Dammy Krane, Davido

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution to 'Pere'

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

A list of the records set by Asake's debut album 'Mr. Money With the Vibe'

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at No 66 on Billboard 200