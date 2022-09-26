Uyinmwen Omosigho popularly known as Don Vs.The Eu Star Boi who has been on the top list of the Europe Music industry since 2017” just dropped his first ever album (CHILD BENEFIT) as he gives more explanation & meanings with good massage to his fans.
Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'
#FeatureByDonVs
Recommended articles
Listen to 'Child Benefit' here.
Connect with Don Vs
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alomorecord
SoundCloud:: https://m.soundcloud.com/donvs-music
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByDonVs
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Rising Nigerian star, Don Vs shares debut album, 'Child Benefit'
Bad Boy Timz, Pheelz, Olamide, and BNXN feature on Fifa 23 soundtrack
"Leave our sister alone" - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman
Raving sensation Tolu Mogul features super talented Minz in new single 'What dey sup'
Erigga: The Lost Boy [Pulse Interview]
Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance
BIC partners with Afropop Star Yemi Alade
OAP Toke Makinwa ends 12-year career
There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox