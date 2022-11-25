RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising sensation Dozzybeat has released a new song titled 'Angelina' on which he features singing sensation Byno.

Dozzybeat feat Byno - 'Angelina'
Artist: Dozzybeat

Song Title: Angelina

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Dozzybeat feat Byno - 'Angelina'
Length: 2 minutes 17 seconds

Features: 1 - Byno

Label: Kangaroo

Details/Takeaway: Born Chidozie Okeke, Dozzybeat, a versatile Nigerian artist, music producer, and performer returns with a groovy tune 'Angelina' featuring Byno.

'Angelina,' a groovy single with afrocentric melodies to capture Dozzybeat's mood. It is an afrosoul with essential pop elements. He could be heard singing to his lover at his most vulnerable state of mind.

Byno's vocals add another layer of flavor to this record. The tranquility in their voices makes this record a pleasure to listen to.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

