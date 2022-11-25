Artist: Dozzybeat
Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’
Rising sensation Dozzybeat has released a new song titled 'Angelina' on which he features singing sensation Byno.
Song Title: Angelina
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 17 seconds
Features: 1 - Byno
Label: Kangaroo
Details/Takeaway: Born Chidozie Okeke, Dozzybeat, a versatile Nigerian artist, music producer, and performer returns with a groovy tune 'Angelina' featuring Byno.
'Angelina,' a groovy single with afrocentric melodies to capture Dozzybeat's mood. It is an afrosoul with essential pop elements. He could be heard singing to his lover at his most vulnerable state of mind.
Byno's vocals add another layer of flavor to this record. The tranquility in their voices makes this record a pleasure to listen to.
