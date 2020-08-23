The song which is the singer’s second official release this year is produced by talented music producer Jacob Hunter.

‘Kpa’, which is a street lingo for ‘Money’ is a mellow vibe record with lyrics that captures the hustle spirit of the average young Nigerian today. On the record, Mochi sings about his desires to acquire the fortune to take care of the people closest to him.

Following up to his earlier release this year which made industry watchers take notice of him, the bubbling Afro pop sensation is leaving no stone unturned to cement his place in the Nigerian music scene.

A music video for the record has been shot already and will premiere in a few weeks.

Click the link to Stream KPA on all digital stores. https://mochi.ffm.to/_kpa

