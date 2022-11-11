Artist: Jahblend
Rising Dancehall act Jahblend drops new single, 'Mad Lit'
Rising Dancehalls sensation Jahblend has released a new single titled 'Mad Lit'.
Song Title: Mad Lit
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: November 10th, 2022
Producer: Scriipo
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 38 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: 360 Incubation
Details/Takeaway: Jahblend dazzles listeners with his rich vocals and impressive penmanship on this Dancehall single that will leave listeners wanting more.
