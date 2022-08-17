Rising Afrobeats singer Albertium drops celebratory EP 'Fairytale'

The EP comes off the back of his sold-out concert in Benin City tagged "Albertium Live: The Fairytale Xperience." In anticipation of the EP, the talented act also released a short documentary that highlights his journey so far.

The EP was produced by his long-term collaborator and friend Mastawil. Who laid down a combination of beats over which Albertium peels off his emotions while singing on subject matters that include love, fear, and hope.

The five-track EP opens up with 'Your Love' where Albertium tells a story of consuming love. This is followed by 'Hold You' where he taps into the hopeless romantic in him over a Caribbean progression

On the third track 'They Can Never' the fast-rising talent switches from quintessential Afrobeats to Hip Hop assisted by an interlude from Mastawil.

The EP closes off with 'Abeg' where Albertium turns to highlife to deliver heart-felt supplications for an all-round success.

Essentially, 'Fairytale' is a solid EP in which Albertium displayed effortless range through four perfectly crafted singles.

