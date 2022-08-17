Rising Afrobeats singer Albertium drops celebratory EP 'Fairytale'

The singer and songwriter put together a thoughtful and artistic body of work that showcase different elements of his talent through a fusion of sound with which he creates a satisfying project.
Fast-rising Afrobeats act Albertium has released a new EP he calls 'Fairytale'. The EP released on August 12th, 2022 is in celebration of his 5th year as a recording artist.
The EP comes off the back of his sold-out concert in Benin City tagged "Albertium Live: The Fairytale Xperience." In anticipation of the EP, the talented act also released a short documentary that highlights his journey so far.
The EP was produced by his long-term collaborator and friend Mastawil. Who laid down a combination of beats over which Albertium peels off his emotions while singing on subject matters that include love, fear, and hope.
The five-track EP opens up with 'Your Love' where Albertium tells a story of consuming love. This is followed by 'Hold You' where he taps into the hopeless romantic in him over a Caribbean progression
On the third track 'They Can Never' the fast-rising talent switches from quintessential Afrobeats to Hip Hop assisted by an interlude from Mastawil.
The EP closes off with 'Abeg' where Albertium turns to highlife to deliver heart-felt supplications for an all-round success.
Essentially, 'Fairytale' is a solid EP in which Albertium displayed effortless range through four perfectly crafted singles.
