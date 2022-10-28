Artist: Riosoundz
Riosoundz teams up with Supaakos & Superteatz for new single 'Only You'
Rising artist Riosoundz has released a new single titled 'Only You' which features Supaakos and Superteatz.
Song Title: Only You
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producer: Suppabeatz
Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds
Features: 2 - Supaakos, Superteatz
Label: Riosoundz Entertainment Worldwide / Sweet Musiq
Details/Takeaway: Raphael Oshionebo professionally known as Riosoundz is a Nigerian Afrobeat recording artiste and performer based in Lagos, state. He grew up in the south, Uromi Edo state, where he had his early primary and high school education. He proceeded to study Microbiology at the University of Abuja. Even whilst in the university, Rio had always known he was going to do music professionally.
Riosoundz 'passion for music was horned in his university days, incorporating elements of African music, soul, Afro beat, Hip- Hop, R&B and Reggae. He regularly recorded songs and experimented with various fusion of Afrobeats and sounds that reflects the ingeniousness and dexterity of the African music style. He is currently working on creating and delivering more of his sound to inspire and impress every musically inclined individual that appreciates good music.
