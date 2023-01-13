ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rihanna just released an official trailer teasing her highly anticipated return to music as the headliner for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Rihanna Releases Official Teaser Trailer for First Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna Releases Official Teaser Trailer for First Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

With the Halftime Show just a few short weeks away, Apple Music Sing fans can now sing their favorite Rihanna songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics with multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The multi-year partnership between The NFL and Apple Music brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.

Watch Trailer Below

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

UK govt in talks with Burna Boy Lagos show organisers toward partnership.

UK govt in talks with Burna Boy Lagos show organisers toward partnership

Kizz Daniel - 'RTID' Video

Kizz Daniel drops visuals for new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Meek Mill

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa