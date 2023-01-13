Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

The multi-year partnership between The NFL and Apple Music brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.