Richard J releases self titled debut EP, holds listening party in Lagos

Thrilling, unapologetic and liberated, Richard J born Osarodion Richard Idehen is an emerging artist who hails from Benin City, Edo State Nigeria where he also started his music career before being discovered by the CEO of NMG Records Nosa Igbinosa

The talented singer, songwriter, and performer has released his debut EP. The self-titled EP 'RICHARD J', which contains five highly anticipated tracks will cover a wide range of the artiste's experiences centred around love and life as he takes us on a journey of a thousand thrills. A remarkable journey that has led him to where he is now, a state of mind and moments as is captured on the project.

Richard J writes with startling candour on topics such as young love, identity, power, and hope on his EP, which will not only win him an ardent young female fanbase but will also boost confidence in his art and sound.

On Sunday, July 17, the singer hosted an eventful listening party where special guests from the entertainment industry including Nollywood actress Linda Osifo, former YBNL star and “Monalisa’ crooner Lyta, fans and music lovers got to enjoy an exclusive listening experience and watch the artiste perform songs off the EP for the first time.

Now poised to join the pantheon of international Afro pop greats, Richard's boundless energy, positivity, and drive would not allow him to settle for anything less than high expectations. Watch Richard achieve his new objectives in the hopes of reaching greater heights.

Stream Here -

https://smarturl.it/STREAMRichardJEP

