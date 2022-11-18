Artist: Ric Hassani
Ric Hassani returns with new single, 'Amina'
Singing sensation Ric Hassani has returned with a new single he call 'Amina'.
Song Title: Amina
Genre: Pop
Date of Release: November 18th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 38 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Riverland Records
Details/Takeaway: Fans favorite Ric Hassani returns with a new single 'Amina' on which he crafts a love tune elevated by his silky vocals and smooth delivery.
