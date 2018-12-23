The Flytime Promotions powered 2018 Rhythm Unplugged Festival entered its second day filled with pomp and spectacular performances.

With a line up parading top notch international artists from Grammy Award winners Bobby Brown and Bel Biv Devoe, Ronnie, Ricky and Mike of RBRM, the second day of the festival which went down at the Convention centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites lived up to every bit of its hype on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

Host on the night was OAP Ik Osakioduwa with opening performances from The Compozers from UK with DJ Jimmy Jatt dishing out classic old school songs.

''We decided on this trip that Lagos, Nigeria is going to be a national thing for us'', RBRM stated, promising to visit the country again as they kicked off their set.

Outside group performances, the members of the group also delivered individual sets performing a number of their classic hits to the delight of the packed out crowd.

The festival enters its third and final day on Sunday, December 23rd with ''Olamide Live In Concert'' featuring Olamide and his YBNL family.