Artist: Rexxie
Rexxie taps Naira Marley & Skiibii for new single 'Abracadabra'
Grammy-awarding winning music producer Rexxie has drop a new single 'Abracadabra' on which he features street-hop leader Naira Marley and Afrobeats sensation Skiibii.
Read Also
Song Title: Abracadabra
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 7th, 2022
Producer: Rexxie
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 02 seconds
Features: 2 - Naira Marley, Skiibii
Label: HitxLabNG/ Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: Street-hop hit-churning producer Rexxie recruits Naira Marley and Skiibii for his new Amapiano hit that is sure to be another club banger.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Supaakos drops new single 'Take You Home'
Black Sheriff speaks on being a villain and going solo on his debut album
Edidion drops new sensational tune 'Concentration'
Rexxie taps Naira Marley & Skiibii for new single 'Abracadabra'
"She threatened me with a knife and told me to open my phone" —Singer Lojay shares domestic abuse experience
J Martins returns with new EP 'Love Me More'
Tekno returns with new single 'Pay'
Blaqbonez returns with new single 'Back In Uni'
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Tekno, Black Sherif and others
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox