Date: August 1, 2020

Song Title: Opo [Remix]

Artist: Rexxie featuring LadiPoe and Zlatan

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Rexxie

Album: Afro-streets

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: In English, 'Opo' stands for 'It's plenty.' This record sees Rexxie cops two of the hottest Nigerian rappers for a street anthem. Of course, the outlier is LadiPoe.

You can play the song below;