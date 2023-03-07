Wizkid, Runtown, Sarkodie, Teni, NSG, feature on Rexxie's upcoming sophomore album

The picture of the album tracklist was posted with the caption:

"Back at it again! My best body of work yet! and I’m glad to share with y’all on Thursday! Special thanks to all the phenomenal artists, producers, and sound engineers that worked with me on this BIG TIME album, it has been nothing more but BIG TIME blessings. Happy to share this with you, and I hope you enjoy all the tracks as much as I do."

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest Appearances: The album titled 'Big Time' is scheduled for release on Thursday, 9th March 2023 and it has seen the release of a couple of lead singles including the hit single 'Abracadabra' featuring Naira Marley and Skiibii.

The 12-track album is set to feature a crop of Nigerian and international superstars including Lojay, Runtown, Teni, Sarkodie, Busiswa, NSG, Zlatan, Zinoleesky, L.A.X, and Backroadgee.

Since breaking into the mainstream, Rexxie has become one of the biggest producers in Nigeria. He's renowned for his massive contributions to Street-hop through which he has delivered hit singles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has won two Grammys for his contributions to Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo's Grammy-winning albums making him one of Nigeria's most prolific producers.