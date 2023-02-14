Artist: Rexxie
Rexxie drop 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid
Grammy winning producer Rexxie has released the highly anticipated remix of his hit single 'Abracadabra' featuring Wizkid.
Song Title: Abracadabra remix
Genre: Amapiano, Street hop
Date of Release: February 14th, 2023
Producer: Rexxie
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minute 52 seconds
Features: 3 - Naira Marley, Skiibii, Wizkid
Label: HitxlabNG/Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: Wizkid hops on Rexxie's smash hit and delivers a quintessential verse that's set to take the single to a larger audience.
Rexxie drop 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid
