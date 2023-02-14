ADVERTISEMENT
Rexxie drop 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy winning producer Rexxie has released the highly anticipated remix of his hit single 'Abracadabra' featuring Wizkid.

Artist: Rexxie

Song Title: Abracadabra remix

Genre: Amapiano, Street hop

Date of Release: February 14th, 2023

Producer: Rexxie

Song Art:

Length: 2 minute 52 seconds

Features: 3 - Naira Marley, Skiibii, Wizkid

Label: HitxlabNG/Dvpper Music

Details/Takeaway: Wizkid hops on Rexxie's smash hit and delivers a quintessential verse that's set to take the single to a larger audience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

