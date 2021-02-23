On February 23, 2021, Nigerian Producer and new kid on the block, Mohbad released the official music video to their groundbreaking smash hit, 'Ko Po Ke,' popularly known as 'KPK.'

The record, which celebrates beauty and aesthetics with lighthearted commentary finally has a video. The record was released off Rexxie's Hitlab and distributed by DvpperMusic and Africori. The video was directed by Director K.

'KPK' is the first single off Rexxie's forthcoming project, A True Champion, which features an all-star lineup from Africa and beyond.

You can play the video below;