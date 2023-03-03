Artist: Rexxie
Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'
Grammy winning producer Rexxie has released a new single titled 'Call My Phone' on which he features sensational Afrobeats duo Ajebo Hustlers.
Song Title: Call My Phone
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023
Producers: Rexxie, Niphkeyz
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minute 17 seconds
Features: 1 - Ajebo Hustlers
Label: HitxlabNG / Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: Ajebo Hustlers brings lay captivating melody and smooth lines over a punchy Amapiano beat. The single is a lead up to his album which is set for release on March 9th.
