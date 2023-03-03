ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy winning producer Rexxie has released a new single titled 'Call My Phone' on which he features sensational Afrobeats duo Ajebo Hustlers.

Rexxie, Ajebo Hustlers
Rexxie, Ajebo Hustlers

Artist: Rexxie

Recommended articles

Song Title: Call My Phone

Genre: Amapiano

ADVERTISEMENT

Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023

Producers: Rexxie, Niphkeyz

Song Art:

Rexxie - 'Call My Phone' feat Ajebo Hustlers
Rexxie - 'Call My Phone' feat Ajebo Hustlers Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Length: 2 minute 17 seconds

Features: 1 - Ajebo Hustlers

Label: HitxlabNG / Dvpper Music

Details/Takeaway: Ajebo Hustlers brings lay captivating melody and smooth lines over a punchy Amapiano beat. The single is a lead up to his album which is set for release on March 9th.

ADVERTISEMENT

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid, Soulja Boy

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Omah Lay at NPR

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy win Forbes Africa icons for 2021 [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal