A thorough R&B project, Zick is a victim of his philanderous nature. On the opening track, he tries to hide his side piece from his main chick on ‘What I Need.’ Although he openly declares that he needs her, he doesn’t seem to be capable of staying faithful - but he never denies his weaknesses.

When he gets ‘Lonely,’ he continues to plead with his lover on ‘Call You’ with an opening please; let me ‘Find Your Love.’ In the end, he accepted the end of his cycle with her and had to ‘Let Go.’

In terms of album sequencing, this EP impeccably tells a story. But Zick needs to slow down on the use of auto-tune and trust his vocals. He already selects great beats, but he also needs to explore more expansive topics beyond love stories. R&B has evolved to be more topically and thematically expansive.

Nonetheless, after the beauty of Our Time & Tonight, this is a welcome development from Abuja-based Zick.

