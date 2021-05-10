RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

On ‘Mylestone,’ Tha Boy Myles documents love aboard sonorous sounds [Pulse EP REVIEW]

Genuinely, this EP is impressively executed.

On ‘Mylestone,' Tha Boy Myles documents love aboard sonorous sounds. (Pulse Nigeria)

Okay, you’re right. That Boy Myles sounds like a bridge between Dotman and Kizz Daniel. But unlike Dotman, his voice doesn't have that heavy Fuji leaning and unlike Kizz Daniel, his music is built around love stories, not astute adlibs and resonant slangs.

On his debut EP Mylestone, Myles is a bundle of love stories, heavy on pop culture references and sweet admiration of a female figure. The tone in his voice suggests that all his records are directed at one person - presumably named Boma. The project is built around mid-tempo Afro-pop pieces of production that aid the emotional, heart topics that Myles articulates.

In some ways, Mylestone feels like listening to Kizz Daniel and Dotman’s offspring on Wizkid-esque beats.

While the project could have done with better tracklisting/EP sequencing to tell its love story, Myles’ EP is saved by the quality of his auto-tuned-based vocals, which distracts listeners.

‘Wambi’ and ‘Bop Love’ see Myles promise a woman, presumably during the encounter phase. On the Ozedikus-produced ‘Wambi,’ he admires her body while the Qasebeats-produced ‘Bop Love’ moves firmly into the love phase.

With the aid of pop culture metaphors that affirm love, Myles continues his solemn promises on the type of love he aims to give this woman on 'Shima.'

‘Toro’ means dimples in Yoruba and it sees Myles continue on his path of admiration and promises of marriage. ‘Boma’ intimates that sex has happened as Myles gets more raunchy with his takes. ‘Stay’ fittingly ends the project with uncertainty in the love story, as Myles’ character struggles to make money. He then begs the woman to stay.

Genuinely, this EP is impressively executed, but its tracklist could have been better - in this format;

Wambi

Toro

Bop Love

Shima

Boma

Stay

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting and Themes: 1.8/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.6/2

Total:

8.4 - Champion

