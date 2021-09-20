RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olakira: The debut showcase [Pulse Event Review]

Motolani Alake

The event was organized by U&I Music.

On Friday, September 16, 2021, Nigerian singer, Olakira, held a showcase and an listening party at FreeMe Space, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos. The showcase was hosted by OAPs, Do2dtun and Moet Abebe, who recently started a podcast with her cousin.

Other attendees at the event were Skales, Fliptyce, Father DMW, Big brother season 6 housemate; Sammie, Magnito and many others.

The event was attended by several media outlets like MTVBase and AIT. This comes after a promising 18-month run by the artist, who followed his EP, Wakanda Jollof up with his smash hit single, 'Maserati.' He has since released the EP, 4 Play.

After hosting the industry figures to food and drinks, he came onto the stage in a robe to perform 'For Life' and another record before going on intermission. When came back, he was dressed in a robe, as he performed 'Maserati' and other hit records.

Speaking on the event, Olakira says that, "I swear I didn't know it will turn out this way. I appreciate the love and support from everybody who took out time to be here. Good music I got, good music you shall receive. Thank you, people."

FreeMe Space was packed to the rafters as evidenced by the heat, coming out of the building.

See photos below;

Motolani Alake

