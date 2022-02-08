Shinzu chronicles Gen Z struggles on ‘Extra Year’ [Pulse EP Review]

His sophomore album is more of a rounded showcase of his range, as he coasts through R&B, Dancehall, Boom Bap and Trap. It is also a showcase of his versatility, as an accomplished singer and rapper.

For example, ‘Gangster’ features an impressive Rap verse aboard a beat, which shares close similarities with Jhene Aiko’s ‘The Worst.’ On the other hand, ‘Saturday Night’ is a symbolic trip down memory lane: a reference point, with which Shinzu showcases his ability as a vocalist.

Shinzu also showcases his linguistic dexterity, as he switches between English, Yoruba and Pidgin. Nonetheless, his enunciation needs work.

Topically, the EP is a chronicle of identity issues, emotional uncertainty, perception bias and confidence, that besets the average Gen Z person. Some of the tracks follow a conversational concept.

‘Number 1’ is a guitar-based conversational record between a guy, who reminisces on the great times of his relationship-gone-wrong, while the girl plays the ‘chasee.’ ‘Gangster’ is a game of perspectives, which follows the African parent’s perception of their evolving children - especially when they start making avant-garde life choices.

One person - played by Shinzu - denies being a ‘Gangster,’ despite being a Yahoo boy while the other accepts it and even wears it on his chest like a faux blood. Interestingly, both perspectives are compelling as ‘child of the world’ or ‘bad person’ now operates by different rules. Smoking weed or even doing yahoo yahoo doesn’t necessarily make you a bad person, just like claiming ‘gangster’ doesn’t mean you’re one.

‘Farewell’ is a beautiful R&B/TrapSoul record about losses. In the end, Shinzu also employs an impressive set of features.

This is impressive.

