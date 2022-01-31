Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

When Bella Shmurda gave a vote of thanks to Zlatan and Olamide in 2021, he also gave a shout-out to Poco Lee and Papisnoop. In the past, he’s been on some records with Zlatan as a member of ZANKU Records.

In his early days on Zanku, he sounded like another Singer-Rapper hybrid from the Street-Hop side. But with his debut EP, Versatile, he sounds like Nigerian Street-Hop artist, who is capable of blending into more universally acceptable brands of contemporary Hip-Hop.

‘Para Dey’ is a Trap record, by way of Cloud Rap and Drill. ‘Doubt’ is a guitar-heavy Cloud Rap record with reflective lyrics. ‘All My Life’ and ‘Invoice’ are Drill records. ‘Dreams and Imaginations’ is an Emo record while ‘History’ is a spectacular Trap record.

Topically, Papisnoop ranges from vain to reflective and aspirational. On ‘Para Dey,’ he discusses a grass to grace story. While it’s clear that he hasn’t achieved that success, one could argue that he was prophesying into his own future.

On ‘History,’ he urges successful young, rich men to spend money on the right things: like nurturing the hood, instead of spending it all on nonsense. ‘Dreams and Imagination’ is the title of Lil5ive’s 2021 EP, and the record sound like something off that EP.

An inspirational record, it discusses doubt and speed bumps on the road to success. All the features on this EP are tailored to attract Gen Z audiences across Africa’s mainstream. He could guarantee a Street-Hop audience, JayBhad and Superwozzy are for the Kumerica audience.

Psycho YP is for the Abuja/Northern audience while Lil5ive is for the South-South. Musically, Papisnoop picked some impressive beats and he often delivers. But his delivery is often rough around the edges and sometimes against the beat.

Sometimes, his topics are also too surface level, despite his attempt at depth. He needs to dig deeper into his thoughts and stop being guarded: if you have something to say, just say it. Nobody will judge you. The album needed more riveting honesty like he displayed on 'Dreams and Imaginations.'

In the end, this is an impressive debut, which has more positives than negatives. Its title ‘Versatile’ is also apt.

