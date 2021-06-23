RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ojayy Wright's 'Commander In Chief' is his best body of work yet [Pulse EP Review]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Each record also produces ecstasy anytime things get random. These moments are mostly led by Wright’s impeccable beat selection.

Ojayy Wright's 'Commander In Chief' is his best body of work yet. (TBD)

On June 18, 2021, Nigerian singer, Ojayy Wright released his third EP in five years and it’s titled, ‘Commander In Chief.’

Recommended articles

While Omo Sekina [omo Bukky Wright] has definitely grown on the music side, the titles of his three EPs also make an interesting study, as they reflect his increasing status and burgeoning confidence. His 2016 EP was titled Ready Or Not and it connotes his awakening while his 2020 mixtape was titled, 37 Degrees In Lagos, an ode to his Lagos roots and his identity.

Commander In Chief is a little braggadocious and his features - Bad Boy Timz and Teni - also underscore his capacity to attract artists with a buzz. By far, ‘Commander In Chief’ is his best body of work.

Either he explores love on mid-tempo songs like ‘Duro’ and ‘Commander In Chief,’ or the Caribbean-influenced ‘Nothing But You,’ his delivery projects a certain assuredness that was previously missing from his music.

While his style and technique used to heavily reflect Fuji influences, he has rightly diluted that style on ‘Commander In Chief.’ His sound has also left the shores of experimentation into something with greater certainty.

While ‘37 Degrees In Lagos’ had gems like ‘Pink Moscato’ with outlier tendencies, all the songs on Wright’s latest EP are stylistically simpler with clearly defined pop lines, even with the Fuji influences in his voice and on a song like ‘Fuji Pop’ featuring Teni.

Each record also produces ecstasy anytime things get random. These moments are mostly led by Wright’s impeccable beat selection. For example, when ‘Money Calling’ starts to sound random, a bass riff drops around 00:41. ‘Erika’ also excel with Latin-pop tendencies as Wright uses Erika Badu as a symbol of sex appeal.

At the end of the EP is the experimental Folk-pop sound of ‘Ave Maria.’

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.3/2

Total:

7.9 - Victory

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojayy Wright's 'Commander In Chief' is his best body of work yet [Pulse EP Review]

DITEH releases another single titled ‘SHEY OJA’

Nigerian singer YQ hospitalised in the US

Instagram comedian Zicsaloma buys new house

#BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy admits she gave BrightO a 'Bl**w Job' [Highlights]

'Osuofia in London' is streaming on Netflix!

AllG Entertainment superstar act Kamar Tachio drops debut album titled 'Guitar And A Dream'

Khemmiesings, J’Dees, Idono, others deliver stellar performances at the MTN Live from Home Concert

Nigeria's Comic Republic signs international deal to adapt African superheroes for film & TV