It doesn’t require rocket science to realize that Mukhy is still quite raw and stuck in the embers of his formative phase. Even on ‘Julie’ which introduced many to him, he was raw and still in development, but he has a listener’s attention with his beat choices, his lyrical content and the genuineness of how he delivers his topics.

He’s so authentic that he sticks to speaking his crooked Yoruba, despite being bred in the UK. On March 19, 2021, he solidified his intentions with Posh Nation, a 9-track piece which he made in his room within his first seven months as a recording artist. The EP is delivered via Afro-swing, Afro-pop, Afro-Fusion and Trap.

Across the EP, Mukhy is mostly moody, except the moments in which he adulates faceless women. Primarily, he’s a rapper but on ‘Run My Race,’ which is one of the best songs and on this EP, he sings.

The EP explores topics of self, as a seemingly young Mukhy navigates the murky waters of adulthood while he harbours dreams of success.

On his opening track, ‘Toxic Love,’ Mukhy discusses his struggles with mental health like a bad relationship with an ex. The track is rough around the edges, but Mukhy possesses that trait that made one listen to Kid Cudi in the early days. The album then closes with ‘Emotions,’ a moody take on love.

With an intense verse, ‘Run My Race’ is Mukhy’s manifesto on how to remain grounded and focused on his way to success.

‘Run My Race’ was also the first of four tracks to feature fellow Gidi Gang act, Glitch. They then collaborate on the love-themed tales of admiration, desire and lust on ‘Afro Girl’ and ‘Julie.’ The tales of love don’t last though, ‘I H8 You’ is a moody, angry take on failed love. 2Mak also bosses the record.

‘Shawty’ feels like a record produced by Kaytranada for King Juju while ‘Pressure’ feels like a FOREVATIRED record and it sees Mukhy discuss the pressure to succeed. He then declares, “Regardless of the pressure, I’ll make it to the top.”

'I'm On' is another impressive Trap record, but Posh Nation is such an inadequate title for this EP. The sequencing of this EP could have also been better achieved.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

8.1 - Victory