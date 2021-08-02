Moelogo is mature, direct and rounded on ‘I THEEP’ [Pulse EP Review]

ME EP and Myself EP were released in 2020 while Moelogo won a Headies Award earlier in the year. On July 30, 2021, he released I The EP, the completion of ‘ME EP’ and ‘Myself EP.’ As Moelogo told Terms and Conditions Podcast by Pulse, the trilogy is premised around Moelogo himself.

By ‘Myself EP,’ Moelogo had gotten a little familiar with his approach, even though his music was still as beautiful as ever. It felt like he needed something new and boy, did he find the perfect sonic and topical expansiveness that he needed? By far ‘I THE EP’ is Logo’s best body of work.

While Moelogo is revered for his songwriting and rightly so, people don’t revere his technique and delivery enough. In fact, as great as his songwriting is, his technique and delivery might be better. The man born Mohammed Animashaun sings like a rapper. His flow scheme is never predictable; you never know the direction he might punch beats from.

While most singers go for a recognizable pattern to deliver music, Moelogo doesn’t play it safe. Interestingly, it feels like he doesn’t even realize how impressive his flow scheme is. The way he effortlessly and pungently switches between English and Yoruba also adds to the mystique of his flow scheme and ability to find pockets in which to dwell on beats.

On his latest EP, songs like ‘Things Fall Apart’ and ‘Boju Boju’ reflect the classic Moelogo brand of Alternative/Folk-esque music.

But across the rest of the EP, he is more expansive than ever as he steps outside music with an audience into a more submainstream market while experimenting with Pop in ‘the Logo way,’ while retaining the essence which garnered him fans and adulation.

He also calls on a high-calibre supporting cast like Adekunle Gold, Ria Sean, Bella Shmurda, Qdot, Alpha Ojini, The Cavemen, Reekado Banks, Laycon, L.A.X and British singer, Krishane. Simply put, there is something for everybody on this album - okay, maybe there are at least three things for everybody, to be honest.

The music is a delicately woven experience in chilling pop music, with the balancing act of Moelogo’s Alternative/Folk/R&B leaning. Logo’s exploration of new horizons is slightly canvassed on the Ballad, ‘Things Fall Apart.’ Moelogo projects himself as one who is tired of satisfying people - including lovers.

Instead, he chooses to be more audacious and carefree at it. On ‘Things Fall Apart,’ he also seems tired of something.

To him, if that connotes selfishness to some people, then so be it. Across the EP, Logo seems to crave freedom… Freedom to express, freedom to explore, freedom to love the way he wants, freedom to be angry, freedom to enjoy life and even freedom to critique a decadent society.

He reinforced it on ‘Jaiye’ when sings that, “I just want to live my life…”

This is also reflected in the music a produces. It’s more Pop-driven with a strong appeal to a wider audience. He is also more mature as a person and it reflects in his topics. His take on love is more factual than made of dreamy sensation. When it’s romance-positive, it discusses the important things [Stay Easy and One Time] without being overindulgent.

When it’s about sex, Logo doesn’t hold back from the vulgarity that aids his storytelling. With words like “usna” and “fat pussy,” ‘Fontainebleu’ exemplifies that tendency. When it’s negative or mixed as on ‘Care About Me,’ Logo isn’t afraid to be direct. This is also in line with his personality as a person; meek but firm.

Logo’s gaze also addresses the negativity of detraction for haters and naysayers. On records like ‘Things Fall Apart,’ ‘Wahala,’ ‘Who Talk,’ and ‘Care About Me.’ Moelogo addresses his detractors by reminding them of his blessings and how their detractions can do nothing to him. A lot of that is underpinned by his cover art, on which Moelogo is portrayed as a superhero.

However, he takes things up a notch on ‘You Sef’ as he tells his detractors that “You dey mad” because “All of us, we dey mad.”

While the two paragraphs preceding this might have simplified those records, those records are anything but simplistic. In Logo’s lyrics are layered lyrics, depth and even quotables - again, like a rapper.

Meanwhile, his beat choices and style also reflect his rounded influences as a Yoruba man born in Nigeria, but bred in Ondo State and London, England. As a practising muslim, Moelogo’s grandmother was christian. As a child, Logo would attend church, where he fell in love with worship records.

That’s why you can see Logo revere God in the Christian way. On previous records like ‘God’s Work,’ he showcased both his muslim and christian background and same has continued on this EP. With the way he speaks about God on ‘Things Fall Apart,’ ‘Wahala’ and ‘Boju Boju,’ you would be forgiven for thinking Moelogo is a christian.

On the production side, records like ‘Jaiye’ is inspired by Juju, ‘Who Talk’ is inspired by Afrobeat, ‘Stay Easy’ is a midtempo Highlife, ‘Care About Me’ and ‘You Sef’ are proper Afro-pop records, while the former record is laced with talking drum sessions, ‘Fontainebleu’ is an Bashment record while ‘Goody Goody’ is Afroswing.

All in all, Moelogo didn’t forget his roots as he addressed the Nigerian societal and governmental decadence on ‘Boju Boju.’ The record is inspired by sad occurrences like EndSARS, economical pitfalls and more.

Finally, kudos must go to Moelogo and his team for their A&R. All features on this EP performed impressively.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.7/2

Total: