Moelogo says 'Euphonic' could be his last project [Pulse EP Review]

But the sound has evolved from sounds like ‘Luku Luku’ into flirtations with the Nigerian mainstream products. In the last one year, he featured Qdot on the amazing, ‘Wahala’ off ITheEP, and now he has collaborated with Chinko Ekun on ‘Soft Life,’ the lead single off Euphonic EP, his fourth project in under two years.

As Moelogo evolves, his music evolves with him. When he was a London youngin/IJGB, who was trying to balance his competing British-Nigerian identities, he collaborated with British rappers, Wretch 32 and Avelino, on Young Fire. Old Flame, and recorded Ballads, while he sampled King Sunny Ade on a Trap record.

During the lockdown, he explored the concept of a union on WE, while he explored himself on ME. But over the past two bodies of work, he has continually explored the art of Pop from different angles: Nigerian, Caribbean and more.

On this latest body of work, his pen is as juicy as it’s ever been duh…

He is aspirational on ‘Soft Life,’ as he visualizes the ideal life. ‘Up To You’ fuses Highlife elements with Juju drums, as he recreated the Afrobeats version of B.o.B’s ‘So Good’ or the modern version of Jesse King’s ‘Bolanle.’ He chokes the woman with the most pristine effects and we can tell that she said yes.

‘Sweetest Wine’ documents a dreamy love, where Moelogo tries to inspire his lover. The best song on the EP is ‘Waiting.’

Logo says this will be his last project. Well, we are also having a laugh. Till next time, when he feels the hunch to just satisfy his fans with an EP, just after he drops a whole album.

Till next time, Moe.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.3/2

Total: