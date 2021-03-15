Miki Miks is a hybrid. As the atypical modern rapper, his music is in touch with his emotions, his inner fabric and his formation. He is vocal and expressive in a way that usually annoys millennials and Gen X. His music also projects decadent affinity with drugs.

On ‘In A Minute,’ he sings about a girl - who is also a mother - whom he met in the club while high on LSD and molly. He also makes drugs and women the focal point of ‘Geeked Up 4 Life.’

His genre is primarily Hip-Hop, but he creates through sub-genres of Emo, Cloud Rap and Trapsoul but sing-rapping, mumble rapping or singing. A Nigerian based in Canada, Miki Miks is a socially awkward and ‘Shy’ person who searches for his identity.

A lot of times, it feels like his emotive tendencies project a guy who needs an emotional cushion to rely on and he owns it. While he admits that he is a ‘Shy’ guy, he is confident enough to ask a girl to spend the night on ‘Private Flights.’

The project isn’t always lovey dovey, however. Sometimes, Miks has teeth and he bites with viciousness and the derogation peculiar to Hip-Hop. ‘Nasty,’ which sounds like a Earl Sweatshirt record addresses women from the angle of sex.

On ‘Glocks N Switches,’ he also raps that, “Girl you know I love you, but I cannot love a hoe…”

He also raps about his emotional unavailability on ‘Geeked Up 4 Life.’

As he raps on ‘Quebec,’ his life isn’t always rosy. But even on a record which describes his typical life on Quebec, Canada, he still raps about some good sex that had him moaning. But regardless, he still has big dreams as he projects ‘Glocks N Switches.’

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.8 - Victory

__