While he prays on ‘Adura,’ Magiq seems to be a lover of the good life, love and women. ‘Alone At The Bar’ documents the downsides of life with alcohol as a coping mechanism while ‘Jaiye’ pinpoints the love, life, sex, women and debauchery as part of the fabled ‘enjoyment.’

‘Maria’ and ‘Mine’ are love songs with beautiful replay value. Across five tracks, this EP runs on a mid-tempo sound, even though ‘Mine’ flirts with a slowed down version of Afro-house and its subgenres. ‘Mine’ sounds like some off the Wizkid fabric.

While Magiq is visibly developing, his songwriting is beautiful and he has a way with hooks.

