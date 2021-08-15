RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

You should listen to ‘Magiq and Melodies’ by Magiq [Pulse EP Review]

While Magiq is visibly developing, his songwriting is beautiful and he has a way with hooks.

Magiq - Magiq and Melodies. (TBD)

Most people knew Magiq as OG Magiq in 2020 as the maker of ‘Adura,’ a mellow song filled with prayers about good tidings. In the final weeks of July 2021, he released his debut EP ‘Magiq and Melodies’ and it features Gbasky, on a remix to ‘Adura.’

While he prays on ‘Adura,’ Magiq seems to be a lover of the good life, love and women. ‘Alone At The Bar’ documents the downsides of life with alcohol as a coping mechanism while ‘Jaiye’ pinpoints the love, life, sex, women and debauchery as part of the fabled ‘enjoyment.’

‘Maria’ and ‘Mine’ are love songs with beautiful replay value. Across five tracks, this EP runs on a mid-tempo sound, even though ‘Mine’ flirts with a slowed down version of Afro-house and its subgenres. ‘Mine’ sounds like some off the Wizkid fabric.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.0 - Victory

