LPee makes giant strides on his comeback project, ‘Jungle Life’ [Pulse EP Review]

As an Igbo boy born in the north and bred in Lagos, LPee is the human representation of human character. But across those spheres of his rounded life is a close affinity with the street.

His baritone voice still carries scars of Lagos streets when he speaks Yoruba. While his English is polished and he has dressed in great apparel, he still finds himself caught in the formation of his upbringing.

Now that he’s thrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, his life is still the representation of a jungle. His EP, Jungle Life arrived in early May 2021. On ‘Runaway,’ a track released outside the EP, he expresses his desire to escape the struggles of life. On tracks like ‘We Sippin’’ - which feels suited to a Hennessy ad - ‘Tonight,’ LPee celebrates the benefits of his ‘Jungle Life.’

But even at that, he still owns that reality on ‘Jungle Blessings.’ The jungle feels like an identity that LPee struggles to break away from. Regardless, LPee’s talent shines through.

His greatest strength is his easy adaptability and versatility. He is as adept at spitting patois on Reggae-Fusion as he is delivering beautiful lamba while he flexes his greatest blessing; his unique hoarse vocals, which allow him to embody his background in the ‘Jungle Life.’

While ‘Jungle Life’ might seem like a tale of struggles, it’s not. It’s a come-up story with a strong indication inclination towards celebration and wins. The EP is thematically hedonistic as LPee sings about money, drinking, women, nightlife, love and more.

‘We Sippin’ is the best song on this EP, defined by LPee’s celebratory mood and its catchy hook. It is followed by ‘Jungle Blessings’ which screams for a Buju feature.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10