RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘Capo Di Tutti’ is a beautiful body of work by ‘Laxy BBK’

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Overall, the 7-track EP mostly excels on its beautifully selected set of beats and the way acts coasted on them.

‘Capo Di Tutti’ is a beautiful body of work by ‘Laxy BBK.' (TBD)

‘Capo Di Tutti Capi’ means boss of all bosses. It’s Italian, so you know it’s affiliated to the mob, drugs, racketeering or all of them above. Calm down, Laxy BBK’s album isn’t driven by any of that. It’s simply a blend of beautiful music that’s rich on occasionally loud hedonism.

Recommended articles

While Laxy BBK and his featured acts said some things that a listener can hold on to, it’s the funny one-liners like Demi-Kun’s, “Energy choke for here, we no dey speak fone…” on ‘Life I’m Used To’ that truly stand out. In terms of Laxy BBK’s constant instances of braggadocio, Capo Di Tutti did stay true to its meaning.

Overall, the 7-track EP mostly excels on its beautifully selected set of beats and the way acts coasted on them. Afroselecta and UCEE must take a lot of credit for this EP. Incidentally, the two best songs on the EP feature Odumodublvck, who sings about love.

However, Lazy BBK needs to expand the range of his topical conversations.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.5 - Champion

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

7 easy ways to treat premature ejaculation naturally

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities