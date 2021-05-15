‘Capo Di Tutti’ is a beautiful body of work by ‘Laxy BBK’

While Laxy BBK and his featured acts said some things that a listener can hold on to, it’s the funny one-liners like Demi-Kun’s, “Energy choke for here, we no dey speak fone…” on ‘Life I’m Used To’ that truly stand out. In terms of Laxy BBK’s constant instances of braggadocio, Capo Di Tutti did stay true to its meaning.

Overall, the 7-track EP mostly excels on its beautifully selected set of beats and the way acts coasted on them. Afroselecta and UCEE must take a lot of credit for this EP. Incidentally, the two best songs on the EP feature Odumodublvck, who sings about love.

However, Lazy BBK needs to expand the range of his topical conversations.

