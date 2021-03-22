A year ago, Nigerian rapper and singer, Kaptain released his debut EP, 'Kapacity.' On it, he flexed his strengths, experimented with his voice and style and delivered an impressive debut for the books.

Born in the South-South of Nigeria, Kaptain chose a slew of super-impressive beats and has amassed over 8 million streams on Audiomack. The EP is largely based around topics of sex, love and admiration, delivered in English and Pidgin. Kaptain seems birthed off the Falz alley of hilarious bars and superimposed maximalist minimalism.

The nucleus of the EP was 'Problem,' a melodious Afro-pop drenched in sweet wash directed towards an Omotena and Kaptain wants her to "give them" the 'Problem.' At the root of it all, Kaptain declares that "love is a beautiful thing..."

The EP also has a deft use of horns and bass riffs in staccato or legato formats. 'Gbese Gbese' is a relatable tale of detraction and the struggle, on the way to success. 'In Love' also follows a similar trope. But the best track on this EP is its opener, 'Chemistry.'