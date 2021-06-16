RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet Jody, Skales new signee who just released his debut EP, 'Waves' [Pulse EP Review]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Most of the songs on Waves are evenly matched, but 'For Nobody' and 'Dilemma' standout.

Meet Jody, Skales new signee who just released his debut EP, 'Waves.' (OHK)

On Monday, May 10, 2021, Nigerian singer, Skales announced the signing of a new artist to his label, OHK Entertainment. His name was Jody and he introduced himself with the TUC-produced tune dubbed 'Nonstop.'

Recommended articles

A few days later, he released his debut EP titled, Waves. The EP heavily reflects Gen Z influences a Jody meanders between Caribbean essence - in sound, language and delivery - and TrapSoul as he discusses love and sex with teenage dreams and dreamy-eyed wash.

While it still feels like Jody requires a final lap of artist development, his talent and the confidence with which he attacks beats shines through. His songwriting is also impressive, but he needs to learn how to dominate beats, leaving no room for improvement.

The EP is laced with love-esque themes, but Jody doesn't seem decided, like most young men. Sometimes, he wants a 'Fling' and other times, he wants 'Non-stop' while he embraces an island girl while dealing with a 'Dilemma.'

Most of the songs on Waves are evenly matched, but 'For Nobody' and 'Dilemma' standout.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total:

8.0 - Champion

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Psycho YP's effortlessly blends Afro-pop with Drill new single, 'Euphoria'

Nigerian Idol: Top 5 contestants emerge as Emmanuel exits the competition

Meet Jody, Skales new signee who just released his debut EP, 'Waves' [Pulse EP Review]

Kemi Adetiba confirms new film collaboration with Dare Olaitan

Nigerian singer/songwriter IDYL releases single titled 'JUJU'

Ladipoe and Buju celebrate the good life in new video for, 'Feeling'

Made Kuti goes shirtless as he celebrates girlfriend's birthday

Wizkid to drop new single in 7 days

Simi says she is not pregnant