He then followed it up with ‘Survive,’ another record featuring Olamide. He has since followed it up with his debut EP, Shopla - which is also his alias. P, who is a graduate of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University has now been named Apple Music’s UP NEXT artist for September 2021.

He says, "I am as happy as a sandboy to be the latest artist to be featured on Apple Music Up Next in Nigeria. Big thank you to Apple Music for the recognition!”

His 7-track new EP sees P transition from his rap roots into more attractive sing-songy style, even though he still raps on ‘Survive’ and ‘Brokoto.’ While it might seem like he’s just jumping on vibes, his music is actually filled with substance and some worthy topics.

While ‘Tesinapot’ discusses ratchet love via the sex and ‘Brokoto’ is largely formless, ‘Omolomo,’ ‘My Level,’ ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘Survive’ discuss P’s ambition and aspirations through emotions and words of affirmation, ‘Mamma Mia’ featuring Joeboy is a love story.

While songs on the EP aid some enjoyment, genuinely striking moments on the EP are subtly missing. At best, this EP will have to grow on many, who have patient enough.

