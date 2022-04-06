RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

With 'Listen To The Music,' Inestimable launch an early frontrunner for album of the month

Authors:

Motolani Alake

If there was a column for album of the month, Listen To The Music would be an early front-runner for April’s gong.

Inestimable - Listen To The Music. (TBD)
Inestimable - Listen To The Music. (TBD)

Inestimable is a collective of four independent artists; Jordanstyls, Fosa, EOD, Didi and Neked. Once you get past the initial cynicism behind questioning why five unknown acts would form a collective, you’d remember collectives like the BBK crew and Apex Village crew in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Then you click play on the album, and get in for a surprise. The music is a balance of searing sonics, incredible deliveries and powerful technique. A collection of dexterous acts, Inestimable complement each other like the golden glove on the palm of a creator. On some tracks, three members feature. On most, two members feature. On one, Didi features and nobody is credited with the final track.

If Monaky, Ajebo Hustlers, Victony and Ayra Starr made a project, it would sound similar to this. The music appeals to lovers of mellow mood music by way of Dancehall, Afro-pop percussion and Rap music. Each song contains a balance of effort and properly articulated themes.

With the spirit of Russell Westbrook, these guys don’t cheat the game. Neither do they dumb down effort, which remains the same on the emotional introspect of the title-track as well as love songs like ‘Superwoman’ or ‘No Wasting Time.’

When the records contain emotional themes of love scam or tough relationships as on ‘Ole,’ or ‘Listen To The Music,’ the lyricism is stark, honest and believable. It feels like the artists are only documenting their real lives via the music.

They also deserve praise for their balanced lingua on different tracks. If there was a column for album of the month, Listen To The Music would be an early front-runner for April’s gong.

What an effort.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.5 - Champion

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Blood and Water' season 3 is officially in the works!

'Blood and Water' season 3 is officially in the works!

With 'Listen To The Music,' Inestimable launch an early frontrunner for album of the month

With 'Listen To The Music,' Inestimable launch an early frontrunner for album of the month

Eric Aghimien to direct new Trino Motion Pictures thriller 'KM17' [Exclusive]

Eric Aghimien to direct new Trino Motion Pictures thriller 'KM17' [Exclusive]

Common features between Wizkid and Davido

Common features between Wizkid and Davido

Williams Uchemba celebrates wife on her birthday

Williams Uchemba celebrates wife on her birthday

Celebrity bartender Braide Ifeanyi lands new endorsement deal

Celebrity bartender Braide Ifeanyi lands new endorsement deal

Native Sound System announces debut single, 'runaway' to feature Lojay and Ayra Starr

Native Sound System announces debut single, 'runaway' to feature Lojay and Ayra Starr

Rihanna makes her debut on ‘Forbes’ annual billionaires list

Rihanna makes her debut on ‘Forbes’ annual billionaires list

Shatta Wale shows off $180K jewels to insult and warn those comparing Black Sherif to him

Shatta Wale shows off $180K jewels to insult and warn those comparing Black Sherif to him

Trending

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Las Vegas

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Vegas

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy [Instagram/DonJazzy]

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring BNXN, Joeboy, Asake, Burna Boy and others

New Music Friday (Cover: BNXN)

Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions

Wizkid and Jada (ceekvibes)