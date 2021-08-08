This tape features VGMA nominated producer singer-songwriter Yung D3mz, Tori J and Freddie Gambini. The EP uses Alte, Afro-Fusion and Pop-Fusion to document love on all sides. Across the EP, Ginius sounds like Amaraee, Jhene Aiko and Wavy The Creator with her falsetto-esque vocals and her technique.

The EP also picks influences from different parts of Africa. ‘Tonight’ features Freddie Gambini to discuss love with R&B essence while ‘Make Me Feel’ builds Pheelz-esque Afro-pop with Afro-House percussion from South Africa. But as the EP progresses, records like ‘One of A Kind’ and ‘Alone’ draw similarities between Ginius and Gyakie.

‘Full Moon’ stands out as a unique R&B record while ‘Early In The Morning’ rounds out the EP. Across six tracks, Genius is topically positive as she only highlights the good parts of love. But as she progresses, she needs songwriters who will help her expand her horizon and topical conversations.

