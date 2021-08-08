RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ginius is like a teenage lover on 'How It Feels' [Pulse EP Review]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Across six tracks, Genius is topically positive as she only highlights the good parts of love.

Across six tracks, Genius is topically positive as she only highlights the good parts of love. [Ginius]

Following the success of her lead single ‘Full Moon,’ Ginius has teamed up with some of the fastest-rising African acts to release her new EP, ‘How It Feels’ on Friday, 6th August, 2021.

Recommended articles

This tape features VGMA nominated producer singer-songwriter Yung D3mz, Tori J and Freddie Gambini. The EP uses Alte, Afro-Fusion and Pop-Fusion to document love on all sides. Across the EP, Ginius sounds like Amaraee, Jhene Aiko and Wavy The Creator with her falsetto-esque vocals and her technique.

HtmlCode

The EP also picks influences from different parts of Africa. ‘Tonight’ features Freddie Gambini to discuss love with R&B essence while ‘Make Me Feel’ builds Pheelz-esque Afro-pop with Afro-House percussion from South Africa. But as the EP progresses, records like ‘One of A Kind’ and ‘Alone’ draw similarities between Ginius and Gyakie.

‘Full Moon’ stands out as a unique R&B record while ‘Early In The Morning’ rounds out the EP. Across six tracks, Genius is topically positive as she only highlights the good parts of love. But as she progresses, she needs songwriters who will help her expand her horizon and topical conversations.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Total:

7.0 - Victory

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ginius is like a teenage lover on 'How It Feels' [Pulse EP Review]

Paybac documents 'The Story of Hushpuppi' on new single

Ayra Starr’s ‘19 and Dangerous’ is a diary of 'growing' themes [Pulse Album Review]

‘The Suicide Squad’ is DC’s best movie in years!

BBNaija 2021: 5 hilarious and shocking highlights after the Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: DJ Nana thrills housemates at 2nd Saturday night party

Media personality Debola Williams weds Kehinde Daniels in Lagos

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro loses mother

Sosa-E: A perching enigma [Pulse Interview]