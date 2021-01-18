Dunsin Oyekan will never be ordinary. What always stands out is the raw passion to express his belief with a great amount of conviction that other people get convinced by his message.

His brand of music is characterized by Alternative Rock, delivered in eclectic formats, filled with dense musicality in melodies and pungent backing vocals.

On The Gospel of The Kingdom, his seventh album in seven years, the style hasn’t changed. What has improved is what Oyekan’s music sounds like. There is an assuredness with which he speaks, like a spirit-filled pastor at an overnight crusade. More than ever, you believe in what he’s saying - either he’s speaking about the ‘Fragrance To [The] Fire’ of the spirit or he’s rebuking evil with ‘The Blood and The Name’ of Jesus.

This is a pinnacle of what Gospel music sounds like and to Dunsin’s credit, his music would cross borders easily. Some will criticize the album for being slightly monotonous and for seeming sonically repetitive, but that’s just sonic cohesion. The music is also highly tailored to live performances, not just personal listening sessions.

But regardless of his power of positive declarations and his assuredness of the Holy Spirit, he also establishes his the root of his confidence on ‘Fellowship To Partnership.’

Alongside his backing singers he sings, “From fellowship to partnership, God in us we can do anything…”

That song feels like a nucleus for this album in accordance with its title. Oyekan is basically speaking the things that years of studying the bible and spirituality has taught him. Yet, 'To Know You' shows that he's not satisfied - he wants more.

His backing singers go, "I want to know you more and more. When I know you, I'll find you..."

Some will argue that there is more emphasis on the sonic experience that this album represents, but not exactly. The songwriting is just as impressive and poignant, it’s just subdued by the human tendency to get distracted by eclectic musicality by way or melodies.

One critique of this album that will stand is the length of certain songs. In the streaming era, Oyekan might struggle to retain the average listener for so long. That said, the Gospel market appreciates this type of music with this type of length. It’s also clear that a lot of these songs were created during intense spiritual studio sessions, where Oyekan just kept recording.

From a target market point of view, these songs are just fine, but it’s important to create an album that average people might also stick with.

This review isn’t about breaking down any complex lyrics or hidden meanings. It’s about shining light on what Dunsin Oyekan produced on this album - it’s beautiful. Dunsin Oyekan travelled to realms beyond humanity and returned with an eclectic album, filled with the fragrance of spirituality and the magnanimity of the most high.

The album made this writer feel like he was levitating. What an album.

By the end of the album, one is forced to question how 'At All Cost' became a single in 2020. It's not in the top five songs on this album.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Songwriting and Themes: 1.8/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total:

8.6 - Champion