RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Review: Chike Agada’s “Venus”

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Luxury R&B, Afrobeat fusion artist, Chike Agada releases his highly anticipated first-ever EP titled ‘Venus’. The EP houses his recently released songs ‘Vibrate’ and ‘Nobody’.

Venus Artwork cover.

Venus is a collection of Chike’s thoughts, emotions, and actions which reflects his true self. It reveals Chike’s vocal prowess and diversity in his style of music. The EP houses 8 tracks that explore a sweet collection of Afrocentric sounds produced by Wondamagik and co-produced by Blaisebeatz, saszy and Deratheboy. The EP also boasts collaborations with Morrell, label-mate Lamaj and alté rap sensation PsychoYP.

Recommended articles

With ‘Venus’, Chike Agada takes listeners on a pleasant journey to his universe, and it’s out of this world.

Review: Chike Agada’s “Venus”.
Review: Chike Agada’s “Venus”. Pulse Nigeria

Venus, The Goddess of love, manifests herself through the careful selection of the songs on the EP which showcases Chike Agada’s flirty, lover boy side. The second single ‘Nobody’ is a modified sample of the 1976 record titled “Mimbo” by ‘The Funkees’. It is a clear nod to the artist’s ultimate inspiration and influence - his father, Nigerian funk-legend Harry Mosco (also lead vocalist of The Funkees) as well as his eastern Nigeria roots.

Tip : Add this song to your playlist and have a private groovy session with your crush. She might say yes when she listens to this song with you.

“Lately” serenades you with a sweet jazz sound that gets you feeling lovey-dovey. Then ‘Number One’, the beautiful love song will have you longing for your partner and like the lyric says, never let them go. The instrumentation and production on Chike's Venus EP is well executed and the electronic sound from ‘Full Moon Fever’ shows how much growth/experience Chike Agada has acquired over the years.

Let loose on the dance floor whilst listening to the song ‘Black Cinderella’. The afrobeat track will have you moving your hips instantly while the soulful sound of the saxophone and lyrics on the song ‘Amen’ will literally take you to church.

The EP ends off with “Devil is a liar”, a song that will give you the courage to take on your day and every challenge that might arise every time you listen.

For me, my journey started as a child when I listened to my dad’s songs and each chapter of VENUS is going to take you on a different journey. "The EP begins with a track that takes you on a journey back to the 70’s which is a significant time as it samples a record by The Funkees, my father’s band."Venus is a blend of Afro R&B, Afro Dance and Afro high life. I want to give my fans a flavor of what’s to come with my new sound." - Chike Agada.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Review: Chike Agada’s “Venus”

Nigerian teen sensation, Puppy Pound rebrand and return as a duo

BBNaija 2021: Cross declares his love for Queen

The official trailer for Kunle Afolayan's 'Swallow' is here!

Daddy Freeze appeals to Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri to stop humiliating her on social media

Bella Alubo releases 5th project, 'Bella Buffet'

Afrobeat star JayTime releases new single Kiss 'N' Tell remix

John NetworQ Drops Brand New Record ‘Hear Word'

Muno releases sophomore EP titled '4+1'

Trending

Tems scores second Hot 100 placement with Drake's 'Fountains'

Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]

Wizkid talks about his new album and working with Tems

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' spends 5th week at No. 1

VIDEO: Kizz Daniel - Boys Are Bad. [Flyboy]

Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Beyonce, BTS and more win big at 2021 VMAs

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)