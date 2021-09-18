Review: Chike Agada’s “Venus”.

With ‘Venus’, Chike Agada takes listeners on a pleasant journey to his universe, and it’s out of this world.

Venus, The Goddess of love, manifests herself through the careful selection of the songs on the EP which showcases Chike Agada’s flirty, lover boy side. The second single ‘Nobody’ is a modified sample of the 1976 record titled “Mimbo” by ‘The Funkees’. It is a clear nod to the artist’s ultimate inspiration and influence - his father, Nigerian funk-legend Harry Mosco (also lead vocalist of The Funkees) as well as his eastern Nigeria roots.

Tip : Add this song to your playlist and have a private groovy session with your crush. She might say yes when she listens to this song with you.

“Lately” serenades you with a sweet jazz sound that gets you feeling lovey-dovey. Then ‘Number One’, the beautiful love song will have you longing for your partner and like the lyric says, never let them go. The instrumentation and production on Chike's Venus EP is well executed and the electronic sound from ‘Full Moon Fever’ shows how much growth/experience Chike Agada has acquired over the years.

Let loose on the dance floor whilst listening to the song ‘Black Cinderella’. The afrobeat track will have you moving your hips instantly while the soulful sound of the saxophone and lyrics on the song ‘Amen’ will literally take you to church.

The EP ends off with “Devil is a liar”, a song that will give you the courage to take on your day and every challenge that might arise every time you listen.

For me, my journey started as a child when I listened to my dad’s songs and each chapter of VENUS is going to take you on a different journey. "The EP begins with a track that takes you on a journey back to the 70’s which is a significant time as it samples a record by The Funkees, my father’s band."Venus is a blend of Afro R&B, Afro Dance and Afro high life. I want to give my fans a flavor of what’s to come with my new sound." - Chike Agada.