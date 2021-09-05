Ayanfe was like a blend of the typical Afro-pop act with reduced by palpable Ijala essence in his vocals. He wasn’t just special due to what he sang, but how he sang it. Since then, he has released over five singles and performed on Idowest’s album. He has also featured Mayorkun on the single, ‘What’s Going On.’

On September 2, 2021, he released his debut EP, All That Matters. As its title suggests, it’s created around amiable themes of love. When he died, ObamaDMW was working on this EP. If this was Obama’s last act as a label exec, it couldn’t have been better. He managed to A&R a beautiful collection of amorous music.

Delivered in English, Yoruba and Pidgin, Ayanfe’s music is aided by a beautiful selection of midtempo Afro-pop/Afroswing beats, rich in percussive African Folk essence, supported by delicious backing sessions on songs like ‘Jah Mi,’ ‘Spoil You,’ ‘Fire’ and more. ‘All That Matters’ also coasts smoothly on an impressive set of beats, which suggests astute A&Ring.

The only problem with this EP is its tracklisting. Ideally, it should have been;

My Mind

Burst My Head

Vanessa

Jah Mi

Spoil You

Fire

Migrate

44

This way, there is sonic and topical cohesion/progression.

But in terms of individual quality and replay value of each song, this is a brilliant EP.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.2/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total: