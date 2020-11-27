The South London based made his name with a series of viral club heaters, fusing afrobeats, drill, and more into a potent package.

Remykid drops his debut mixtape album titled 'ReBirth'

“New debut Mixtape album ‘Rebirth’s out now, and it underlines the sheer breadth that Remykid possess.

The production list is imposing, with beats from several Beat Producers, nine tracks on album, including Facebook and Instagram ad Song ‘Buy you Drink’ mixed by OBOsound.

