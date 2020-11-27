Remykid drops his debut mixtape album titled 'ReBirth'

The South London based made his name with a series of viral club heaters, fusing afrobeats, drill, and more into a potent package.
“New debut Mixtape album ‘Rebirth’s out now, and it underlines the sheer breadth that Remykid possess.
The production list is imposing, with beats from several Beat Producers, nine tracks on album, including Facebook and Instagram ad Song ‘Buy you Drink’ mixed by OBOsound.
- “SOUR” || DOWNLOAD MP3
- “FASHION || DOWNLOAD MP3
- “CAUSING” || DOWNLOAD MP3
- “IN A MILLION” || DOWNLOAD MP3
- “G-WAGON” || DOWNLOAD MP3
- “MACARONI” || DOWNLOAD MP3
- “1,2,3 ONE BODY” || DOWNLOAD MP3
- “BUY YOU DRINK” || DOWNLOAD MP3
- “STORM LIKE IT HOT” || DOWNLOAD MP3
STREAM/DOWNLOAD ReBirth THE FULL *New* DEBUT MIXTAPE ALBUM
Connect With REMYKID
*This is a featured post.