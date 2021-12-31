Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Heavenly bodies, Fashion, Angels and Stars. This was the theme of for this year’s event and guests did not disappoint.

Held at the prestigious congress hall of the Hilton Abuja on the 18th of December, the event was graced with industry stakeholders, socialites, celebrities such as Nengi Hampson, Idia Aisen, Cross Da Boss, Kim Oprah, George Okoro and a host of others drawn from the Crème de la crème of society.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a Customized 24 carat gold Decanter of Remy Martin XO special edition to Mr Okpaleke, Mr Okpaleke went on to invite key partners and stakeholders of the Playnetwork Group, Jeffery Okpaleke (UnderGround Lagos), Barr Aifua (Legal Counsel), Nuel Halliday, Emeka Mozie, to share in the accolades as excellence can only be achieved through a shared vision and teamwork.

For the past 14 years the Play Network group has led the industry as the leading pan African social network of young professionals drawn from all over the continent, with investments in Film, Music, Nightlife, hospitality and advocacy. Play Network has shown consistent growth and has birthed some of the finest talents in Nigeria’s lifestyle and entertainment circles.

The Event opened with the Abuja Opera choir serenading guests with Christmas Carols in true spirit of the season. Comperes Big Mo of Cool FM and Idia Asen served as hosts for the evening and ushered in the Eclectic Made Kuti who had guests enraptured with his mastery of the saxophone and keyboard, performing classics from his Grandfather the Late Great Fela Kuti’s Catalogue and his original material.

Guests were treated to a one of kind experience which ran till the early hours of the morning.

See photos from the event below.

