Remy puts a cap on an exhilarating 2020 with the release of his new single; “Sample”. The ever so talented musician once again displays his mastery of several musical genres, this time with EDM inspired Amapiano.

'Sample' tells a story that can be seen as a short sequel to Remy’s earliest release of 2020 (Sakura) as he evolves from the “lover boy” to the “one night stand” man.

The track was produced, engineered and performed by Remy Baggins and is available for streaming on all platforms from the 16th of December, 2020.

Stream here: remy.fanlink.to/sample